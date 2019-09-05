Sanam Shetty Is Upset With Tharshan For Not Opening Up About Their Relationship In Bigg Boss House!

Tharshan is one such contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, who has found huge support among audiences. Interestingly, popular actress Sanam Shetty, who has done films in various languages, has already opened up that she and Tharshan have been in an affair. One of the recent interviews of the actress, reveals that she is indeed unhappy of the fact that Tharshan has not spoken about their relationship yet inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

In an interview by Behindwoods, which was attended by Sanam Shetty and Ram, it was the latter who spilt the beans about the disappointment of the actress. Ram mentioned that Sanam Shetty often asks that while Mugen is fine with opening up about his girlfriend, why isn't Tharshan disclosing her name inside the house. At the same time, Ram also added that he doesn't know what is stopping Tharshan from revealing her name and also mentioned that he knows of Sanam's huge affection for Tharshan.

Meanwhile, when asked why Tharshan is hesitating to say out Sanam Shetty's name, the actress replied by stating she doesn't have an answer for this question. She also revealed that they didn't have any discussion about whether Tharshan will be projected inside the house as a single or would reveal the information about their relationship later on. Sanam Shetty also conveyed that she had given a free hand to Tharshan to take the final decisions.

For the uninitiated, Tharshan and Sanam Shetty will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming film titled 'Magie'. The film, directed by Radhakrishnan G, is Tharshan's launch vehicle as a solo hero. As far as Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is considered, Tharshan's popularity has only risen with time and he is being tagged as a probable winner of the season. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has already completed 10 weeks and the show is nearing the finale.