‘Sandakozhi’ Actor Lal Roped In For Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Famous Mollywood actor Lal has been roped in to play an important role in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

The actor took to Instagram to share his unbounded happiness for being included in the multi-star cast project. He wrote, "In my entire acting career, Maniratnam sir is the only person, to whom I have asked for an opportunity. As I knew Suhasini, I asked for a chance to act in Maniratnam sir's movie. It was years ago. While Maniratnam sir was shooting for 'Kadal', he called me and offered me a role in the movie. Unfortunately due to other prior committed projects, I couldn't take up the offer. And now the dream is going to come true. I am essaying an old warrior in his next. I will be taking horse riding classes for the role. Once a dream, now a reality! A Mani Ratnam movie. #tamilcinema #maniratnam #ponniyinselvan." (sic)

Lal is well known for his roles in films like Sandakozhi, Deepavali, Oram Po, Chandi Veeran and Seema Raja. He was recently added in Dhanush's next flick with Mari Selvaraj. The veteran actor's lifetime dream is now fulfilled as he is part of the epic drama 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

Director Mani Ratnam has been seen location-hunting in Thailand for several days now. Most part of the movie will be shot in the forests of Thailand. It has been reported that the director is all set to begin the shooting from the second week of December. Based on Kalki's five-part novel 'Ponniyin Selvan', the film has a stellar star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Prabhu and others.

The historic novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' is based on the life of King Raja Raja Chola. It is believed that Jayam Ravi will be seen as the great king Raja Raja Chola while Aishwarya Rai will be seen in a negative shade, essaying the role of the novel's famous character 'Nandhini'. It is to be noted that popular actresses Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and Amala Paul, who were said to be roped in earlier in the huge project are no longer a part of the movie now.