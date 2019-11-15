    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sanga Tamizhan Latest Update: The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Is Not Releasing Today!

      Update: In an unfortunate development, Sanga Tamizhan has not been able to keep its date with fans. According to reports, its shows were cancelled due to financial issues. One is likely to get clarity of the new release date in a few hours from now.

      Vijay Sethupathi, last seen in Telugu biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is back with his latest release Sanga Tamizhan, slated to hit screen today (November 15). The film, directed by Vijayachander, has created a decent amount of buzz among 'Makkal Selvan' fans and this indicates that it might do reasonably well at the box office. The action-drama features Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies and this has piqued the curiosity big time. Actors Ashutosh Rana, Soori and Ravi Kishan too are a part of the cast.

      Sanga Tamizhan Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer

      The grapevine suggests, Sanga Tamizhan has political undertones and this has grabbed plenty of attention.

      The first shows of the film are set to begin. Stay tuned for the Sanga Tamizhan twitter review.

