Sanga Tamizhan Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer

Vijay Sethupathi, last seen in Telugu biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is back with his latest release Sanga Tamizhan, slated to hit screen today (November 15). The film, directed by Vijayachander, has created a decent amount of buzz among 'Makkal Selvan' fans and this indicates that it might do reasonably well at the box office. The action-drama features Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies and this has piqued the curiosity big time. Actors Ashutosh Rana, Soori and Ravi Kishan too are a part of the cast.

The grapevine suggests, Sanga Tamizhan has political undertones and this has grabbed plenty of attention.

The first shows of the eagerly awaited movie are set to begin. Stay tuned for the Sanga Tamizhan twitter review.