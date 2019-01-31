Santhanam's Dhillukku Dhuddu 2 To Come Out In The Theatres On This Date!

Dhillukku Dhuddu 2, the film for which the Tamil cinema lovers have been waiting for, is all set to make its entry to the big screens. The Santhanam starrer, which is the sequel to the 2016 superhit movie Dhillukku Dhuddu, will be taking over the big screens on February 07, 2019. An official announcement regarding the same has been made and Santhanam himself took to his Twitter account to share the new poster carrying the release date of the film.

According to the reports, the censor formalities of Dhillukku Dhuddu 2 has been completed and reports suggest that the film has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Dhillukku Dhuddu 2 has been directed by Lollu Sabha fame Rambhala. The film will be in the lines of a horror-comedy and the teasers of the film have gained huge acceptanace, including the one that took over the online circuits during the Pongal season.

Shritha Sivadas, who makes her debut in kollywood with this movie, will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in Dhillukku Dhuddu 2. Popular actress Urvashi will also be seen essaying an important role in the movie. There are huge expectations on Dhillukku Dhuddu 2 and the movie is rightly expected to extremely well at the box office.