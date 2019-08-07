Saravanan Is Back On Bigg Boss Tamil 3? Fans Surprised!

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 audiences were left in a state of shock when they got to know that Saravanan, who is among the senior-most members of the house, was evicted. This particular incident happened on Episode 44, after the eviction list for Week 7 was announced.

Saravanan was evicted after his comments during a weekend episode invoked widespread criticism on social media and even attained nationwide attention. However, some audiences believed that he was sent to the secret room, which again led to speculation that he might be back on Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil audiences were in for a surprise when they tuned in their television screens to watch yesterday's (August 6, 2019) episode. They were shocked to see Saravanan back on the mini screen. In fact, for some time, the audiences believed that Saravanan is back in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, much like the speculations had suggested.

However, soon came a disclaimer from the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 team, which cleared the air on Saravanan's presence in the recently-concluded episode. The team revealed that those events occurred before Saravanan's eviction. Yesterday's episode was categorised into two different sections. The first few sequences that were shown happened before Saravanan was asked to move out of the house. Meanwhile, the latter half of the episode had the events that happened after Saravanan's eviction from the house.

Nevertheless, Saravanan's eviction received mixed reviews from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fans. Many consider him as a powerful competitor. The inmates of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 were also in a state of shock after they got to know the news. Kavin and Sandy, who shared a great rapport with Saravanan, broke down in tears after getting to know about his exit.

Interestingly, Saravanan had also found a place in the eviction list, which was revealed during Monday's episode.