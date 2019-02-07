Thalapathy Vijay Fails To Beat Vijay Antony's This Particular Record?

The Television Premiere

The announcement regarding the television premiere of Sarkar was welcomed happily by the audiences and the movie made its first entry to the mini screen on January 26, 2019, through Sun TV. It was aired at 6 PM on that day.

The TRP Ratings

According to the latest reports, the TRP rating of Sarkar movie premiere is out. A tweet sent out by critic Rajasekar suggests that Sarkar made an impression of approximately 16906 with its premiere on the televisions.

At The Top Spot

With such huge ratings, Sarkar television premiere was the most popular programme of that particular week. It ruled the roost in the list of the top five programmes among all the Tamil channels of that particular week.

Fails To Beat Pichaikkaran

However, Sarkar couldn't set an all-time record in terms of the TRP ratings. It has been placed at the second spot in the list of the television movie premiers with maximum ratings. Vijay Anthony starrer Pichaikkaran leads the pack with 17696 impressions.

Among South Indian Movies

According to the reports, as far as all the South Indian movie television premieres are concerned, Sarkar has been placed at the third spot. Pichaikkaran and Baahubali 2 are at the first and second spots respectively.