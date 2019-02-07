Thalapathy Vijay Fails To Beat Vijay Antony's This Particular Record?
Thalapathy Vijay offered his fans what they expected with the movie Sarkar, the film that had set the cash registers ringing during the Deepavali season of 2018. Vijay and AR Murugadoss completed a hat-trick win with this latest outing too turning out to be a front-runner at the box office. Sarkar tasted the desired success and it minted huge collections as it reportedly went past the Rs 250 crore mark. It was able to topple many a record but now, a latest report that has come in suggests that it has failed to break a major record, that too on the mini screen. Keep reading to know further on this.
The Television Premiere
The announcement regarding the television premiere of Sarkar was welcomed happily by the audiences and the movie made its first entry to the mini screen on January 26, 2019, through Sun TV. It was aired at 6 PM on that day.
The TRP Ratings
According to the latest reports, the TRP rating of Sarkar movie premiere is out. A tweet sent out by critic Rajasekar suggests that Sarkar made an impression of approximately 16906 with its premiere on the televisions.
At The Top Spot
With such huge ratings, Sarkar television premiere was the most popular programme of that particular week. It ruled the roost in the list of the top five programmes among all the Tamil channels of that particular week.
Fails To Beat Pichaikkaran
However, Sarkar couldn't set an all-time record in terms of the TRP ratings. It has been placed at the second spot in the list of the television movie premiers with maximum ratings. Vijay Anthony starrer Pichaikkaran leads the pack with 17696 impressions.
Among South Indian Movies
According to the reports, as far as all the South Indian movie television premieres are concerned, Sarkar has been placed at the third spot. Pichaikkaran and Baahubali 2 are at the first and second spots respectively.