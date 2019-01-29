Sarvam Thaala Mayam Critics' Review: GV Prakash Wins Hearts With His Class Act In This Musical Drama

Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac

"My rating for #SarvamThaalaMayam #STM - 3.5/5 @DirRajivMenon @gvprakash @arrahman deliver a quality, classy musical drama. GV rocks as the underdog Peter Johnson who dreams big and succeeds. Guru - Sishyan relationship worked out grt. Do watch it in theaters."

Sidhu @sidhuwrites

"#SarvamThaalaMayam Interval: Wonderful film so far. @DirRajivMenon deals with important topics sans taking sides, telling a heartfelt story. It's great how nothing seems forced here, everything is real and true!"

Prashanth Rangaswamy @itisprashanth

"Best costume, best makeup and best performance so far in @gvprakash s acting career. @DirRajivMenon has brought the best out of him !! And nedumudi venu - You gotta to watch his performance in theater to know the greatness of his acting !! "

Sreedhar Pillai @Sri50

"#SarvamThaalaMayam -Brilliant. Triumph of honest writing. @DirRajivMenon's knowledge of Chennai music scene, perfect casting outstanding #NedumudiVenu & @gvprakash's best ever performance, fab supporting cast,breezy& entertaining presentation , @arrahman soothing. 2Hrs10minutes👍"

Ramesh Bala @Rameshlaus

"#SarvamThaalaMayam [3.5/5] : A Man's Musical journey.. How he discovers himself and overcomes odds.. @gvprakash is fantastic as the musician.. #NedumudiVenu as the Guru has lived it.. @arrahman 's music is the backbone.@DirRajivMenon has handled a difficult subject well."

If these reviews are anything to go by then GV Prakash may very well have hit the jackpot with Sarvam Thaala Mayam. Directed by Rajiv Menon, the film also has Aparna Balamurali and the Indian actor Nedumudi Venu in the lead.