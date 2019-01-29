Sarvam Thaala Mayam Critics' Review: GV Prakash Wins Hearts With His Class Act In This Musical Drama
There is no denying the fact that GV Prakash Kumar is one of the most successful young stars in Kollywood today. The popular actor/singer enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his desi looks, effective performances and impressive . He is also held in high regard because of his friendly and down to earth nature. During his eventful career, the multifaceted star has starred in some relatively well received films and this has helped him prove his talent.
At present, he is gearing up for the release of Sarvam Thaala Mayam. The musical-drama is all set to hit the screens on February 1, 2019 and its reviews are out.
Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac
"My rating for #SarvamThaalaMayam #STM - 3.5/5 @DirRajivMenon @gvprakash @arrahman deliver a quality, classy musical drama. GV rocks as the underdog Peter Johnson who dreams big and succeeds. Guru - Sishyan relationship worked out grt. Do watch it in theaters."
Sidhu @sidhuwrites
"#SarvamThaalaMayam Interval: Wonderful film so far. @DirRajivMenon deals with important topics sans taking sides, telling a heartfelt story. It's great how nothing seems forced here, everything is real and true!"
Prashanth Rangaswamy @itisprashanth
"Best costume, best makeup and best performance so far in @gvprakash s acting career. @DirRajivMenon has brought the best out of him !! And nedumudi venu - You gotta to watch his performance in theater to know the greatness of his acting !! "
Sreedhar Pillai @Sri50
"#SarvamThaalaMayam -Brilliant. Triumph of honest writing. @DirRajivMenon's knowledge of Chennai music scene, perfect casting outstanding #NedumudiVenu & @gvprakash's best ever performance, fab supporting cast,breezy& entertaining presentation , @arrahman soothing. 2Hrs10minutes👍"
Ramesh Bala @Rameshlaus
"#SarvamThaalaMayam [3.5/5] : A Man's Musical journey.. How he discovers himself and overcomes odds.. @gvprakash is fantastic as the musician.. #NedumudiVenu as the Guru has lived it.. @arrahman 's music is the backbone.@DirRajivMenon has handled a difficult subject well."
If these reviews are anything to go by then GV Prakash may very well have hit the jackpot with Sarvam Thaala Mayam. Directed by Rajiv Menon, the film also has Aparna Balamurali and the Indian actor Nedumudi Venu in the lead.