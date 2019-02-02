Sarvam Thaala Mayam Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers For Download Within Hours Of Release

Tamilrockers Leak Sarvam Thaala Mayam

In an unfortunate development, Sarvam Thaala Mayam has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and the full movie is available for ‘free download'. The pirated version is apparently of low quality. The leak is a heartless act and it is bound to leave many in the industry stunned.

Will This Affect The Box Office Collections?

Sarvam Thaala Mayam is a significant release for GV Prakash. It has received rave reviews from the critics and many trade experts feel that it might do well over the weekend. As the full movie has been leaked online, its performance over the weekend might get affected. And, as expected, this is bad news for those associated with this gem of a movie.

The Background

Tamilrockers has been a pain the neck for the Tamil film industry for a while now. Sarkar, 2.0 and Viswasam are just a few of the Kollywood biggies that were leaked online by the gang on the release day. The group has also leaked non-Tamil releases such as Odiyan, Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero to name a few.

To Conclude...

Stars such as Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan have often spoken about the need to combat piracy. They have also made it clear that piracy should not be tolerated under any circumstances. Moreover, a few illegal websites have faced the axe promoting piracy. Despite these developments, piracy still persists. It is imperative for those in authority to come up with a concrete solution to the problem.