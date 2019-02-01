Sarvam Thaala Mayam Twitter Review: GV Prakash-Rajeev Menon Movie Garners Good Reports!
It is a pretty busy week for Kollywood with three big releases and Sarvam Thaala Mayam, is one among those movies that have graced the big screens today (February 1, 2019). The film, starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role marks the return of Rajeev Menon to film-making after Kandukondein Kandukondein, which came out back in the year 2001.
Sarvam Thaala Mayam had received thumbs up from the critics earlier itself and now, the film is out in the theatres for the audiences. What do the audiences feel about Sarvam Thaala Mayam. Let us take a look at some of the tweets regarding Sarvam Thaala Mayam here.
"#SarvamThaalaMayam rhythmic film after long time Excellent screenplay @DirRajivMenon sir its clearly showing of ur 18 year's patience.solid acting performances from the cast.@gvprakash next level acting.super brother👏 @Aparnabala2 😍@arrahman he is genius.don't miss this film👍" - (sic)
"Please @DirRajivMenon sir don't do any other movies for next five years or so! An masterpiece is enough for a decade! We can't accept more than that! #SarvamThaalaMayam best ever! For those one who need lot of hope!" - (sic)
"a musical drama filled with commercial elements here n there. touched untouchability in a convincing way. GVPs best next to Naachiyaar. ARR is back to Kandukonden Kandukonden days. Rajiv Menon, a few shots are mind blowing. #sarvamthaalamayam" - (sic)
"Easily the career best for @gvprakash 🙏 Deivam @arrahman at his best asusal ❤️😍 and @DirRajivMenon sirrr, thanks for those eye-catching visuals especially Title song! ❤️🙏 Best experience! First 20mins - Big treat for Thalapathy Fans 🙏❤️" - (sic)
"#sarvamthaalamayam Amazing movie for music lovers! Rajiv menon master craftsman, GV apt,real hero of the movie nedumudi Venu sir." - (sic)
"@gvprakash , Excellent performance in @mindscreencine @DirRajivMenon!!! Great casting, apt sountrack @arrahman!!! Clean writing, crisp editing and great execution! #AparnaBalamurali #NedumudiVenu #Vineeth and particularly the #DOP
#Sarvamthaalamayam" - (sic)