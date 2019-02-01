Sarvam Thaala Mayam Twitter Review: GV Prakash-Rajeev Menon Movie Garners Good Reports!

Kumar @kumarchelliah62

"#SarvamThaalaMayam rhythmic film after long time Excellent screenplay @DirRajivMenon sir its clearly showing of ur 18 year's patience.solid acting performances from the cast.@gvprakash next level acting.super brother👏 @Aparnabala2 😍@arrahman he is genius.don't miss this film👍" - (sic)

Nithin Rajagopal @nithin_msd

"Please @DirRajivMenon sir don't do any other movies for next five years or so! An masterpiece is enough for a decade! We can't accept more than that! #SarvamThaalaMayam best ever! For those one who need lot of hope!" - (sic)

Lingarasu Kittusamy @lingarasuK

"a musical drama filled with commercial elements here n there. touched untouchability in a convincing way. GVPs best next to Naachiyaar. ARR is back to Kandukonden Kandukonden days. Rajiv Menon, a few shots are mind blowing. #sarvamthaalamayam" - (sic)

NIVAS @Banuchandar13



"Easily the career best for @gvprakash 🙏 Deivam @arrahman at his best asusal ❤️😍 and @DirRajivMenon sirrr, thanks for those eye-catching visuals especially Title song! ❤️🙏 Best experience! First 20mins - Big treat for Thalapathy Fans 🙏❤️" - (sic)

Vijay Shan @GetmevijayShan

"#sarvamthaalamayam Amazing movie for music lovers! Rajiv menon master craftsman, GV apt,real hero of the movie nedumudi Venu sir." - (sic)

Vignesh Balachandran @thalaivarbats93

"@gvprakash , Excellent performance in @mindscreencine @DirRajivMenon!!! Great casting, apt sountrack @arrahman!!! Clean writing, crisp editing and great execution! #AparnaBalamurali #NedumudiVenu #Vineeth and particularly the #DOP

#Sarvamthaalamayam" - (sic)