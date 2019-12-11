Sathish-Sindhu Wedding Ceremony: Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan & Others Attend Event!

Vijay Sethupathi

Popular actor Vijay Sethupathi, who has worked with Sathish in Rekka, made it a point to attend the ceremony and wish the couple on the special occasion. In this photo, you could see the 96 actor posing with the couple.

Jiiva

Actor Jiiva too was present for the function and here is a picture of the actor along with the newlyweds. Jiiva and Sathish had recently worked together in Gorilla.

Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan and Sathish form a superb onscreen combo and they have worked together in a good number of films like Remo, Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate, Velaikkaran etc. Sivakarthikeyan too attended the function and wished his friend on the big occasion.

Bhagyaraj And Family

Veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj also attended the wedding ceremony. In the above picture, which was taken during the event, Bhagyaraj, his wife Poornima Bhagyaraj and their son Shanthanu could be seen posing with the couple.

AR Murugadoss

Popular filmmaker AR Murugadoss also attended the wedding reception. Sathis had worked with the director in the film Kaththi, in which he had essayed an important role.

Udayanidhi Stalin

Popular actor and producer Udayanidhi Stalin also came in person to wish the couple on the big day. Here is a picture that was taken during the event.