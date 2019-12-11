Sathish-Sindhu Wedding Ceremony: Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan & Others Attend Event!
Popular actor Satish, who is well-known for his humorous roles in several Tamil movies, has entered wedlock. The actor tied the knot with Sindhu in a ceremony, which was held yesterday (December 10, 2019). Sathish had made his grand debut in the film industry with Tamil Padam and later has been a prominent presence in commercial movies. The wedding ceremony of the actor was attended by many prominent celebrities of the Tamil film industry. Here, we take you through some of the pictures from the event.
Vijay Sethupathi
Popular actor Vijay Sethupathi, who has worked with Sathish in Rekka, made it a point to attend the ceremony and wish the couple on the special occasion. In this photo, you could see the 96 actor posing with the couple.
Jiiva
Actor Jiiva too was present for the function and here is a picture of the actor along with the newlyweds. Jiiva and Sathish had recently worked together in Gorilla.
Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan and Sathish form a superb onscreen combo and they have worked together in a good number of films like Remo, Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate, Velaikkaran etc. Sivakarthikeyan too attended the function and wished his friend on the big occasion.
Bhagyaraj And Family
Veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj also attended the wedding ceremony. In the above picture, which was taken during the event, Bhagyaraj, his wife Poornima Bhagyaraj and their son Shanthanu could be seen posing with the couple.
AR Murugadoss
Popular filmmaker AR Murugadoss also attended the wedding reception. Sathis had worked with the director in the film Kaththi, in which he had essayed an important role.
Udayanidhi Stalin
Popular actor and producer Udayanidhi Stalin also came in person to wish the couple on the big day. Here is a picture that was taken during the event.