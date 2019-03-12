Sathru Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers

Leaked In Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate development, Sathru has been leaked online in Tamilrockers and the full movie is available for free download. The leaked version is, reportedly of high quality. The leak is a major crime and it might ruffle few feathers.

Will The Numbers Be Affected?

Sathru has been shot against a modest budget and needs to have a decent run at the box office in order to emerge as a hit. It had an ordinary first weekend owing to the Captain Marvel storm. The film needs to do decent business on the weekdays in order to make an impact. As the full movie has been leaked online, its box office collections might get affected.

The Background

Tamilrockers, a pain in the neck for the Tamil film industry, is infamous for leaking new films within hours of their release. Viswasam, Petta and Peranbu are just a few of the recent releases that suffered because of Tamilrockers. The gang has also leaked non-Tamil movies like Luka Chuppi, NTR Mahanayakudu and Yajamana and proved that it is a bigger threat to the industry than one could have imagined.

To Conclude...

The likes of Vishal and NOTA actor Vijay Deverakonda have frequently criticised those behind piracy And asked fans to refrain from supporting the 'heartless act'. Moreover, quite a few websites too have been shut down for encouraging piracy. While these steps have made the situation a bit better, the issue still persists. Let us hope that a permanent solution is found in the coming days.