    Sayyeshaa And Arya Celebrate Their First Eid As A Couple; Photo Inside

    By
    |

    A few months ago, actress Sayyeshaa tied the knot with good friend Arya and added a new dimension to her life. The wedding, held as per Muslim traditions, proved to be a memorable affair with several big names from the industry in attendance. A couple of days after their big day, the two organised an engagement bash which proved to a sweet and private affair. Now, the two are in the limelight for a truly heartwarming reason.

    View this post on Instagram

    Eid Mubarak! ❤️ #myeverything#familyfirst#hubzy#mommy#love#festival#celebration#eid#instapicture#indstadaily#eid

    A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) on Jun 5, 2019 at 9:19pm PDT

    In an exciting development, Sayyeshhaa just took to Instagram and shared a photo from her Eid celebrations. In it, the Junga lady is seen alongside hubby Arya and mother Shaheen. As expected, she looks lovely and makes several hearts skip a beat. Needless to say, the snap created a buzz amongst fans with some of them complementing the couple.

    Actress Sayyeshaa Pregnant With Her First Child? Deets Inside

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
