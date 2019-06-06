Sayyeshaa And Arya Celebrate Their First Eid As A Couple; Photo Inside

A few months ago, actress Sayyeshaa tied the knot with good friend Arya and added a new dimension to her life. The wedding, held as per Muslim traditions, proved to be a memorable affair with several big names from the industry in attendance. A couple of days after their big day, the two organised an engagement bash which proved to a sweet and private affair. Now, the two are in the limelight for a truly heartwarming reason.

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak! ❤️ #myeverything#familyfirst#hubzy#mommy#love#festival#celebration#eid#instapicture#indstadaily#eid A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) on Jun 5, 2019 at 9:19pm PDT

In an exciting development, Sayyeshhaa just took to Instagram and shared a photo from her Eid celebrations. In it, the Junga lady is seen alongside hubby Arya and mother Shaheen. As expected, she looks lovely and makes several hearts skip a beat. Needless to say, the snap created a buzz amongst fans with some of them complementing the couple.

drupadsinhsodha Eid Mubarak to you n your family stay blessed wassim3097 Beauty of queen and queen of heart in world you're really a beautiful moon in our world and your the first beauty of world in whole world so so so much love for you out of the world. Gorgeous awesome fantastic fabulous amazing blossom extraordinary suppperrdooopper outstanding mindblowing glamorous glorious stunning out of the world the whole world is in your face and afcourse your a beauty of queen and queen of heart in world you're really a beautiful moon in our world and your the first beauty of world in whole world so so so much love for you out of the world viji_laksmi2807 Belated Eid Mubarak 17 years challenge couple neetattitude Both of u look stunning together

Actress Sayyeshaa Pregnant With Her First Child? Deets Inside