    Sayyeshaa- Arya Honeymoon Photos: The Young Lady Looks Stunning As She Spends Time With Her Love

    By
    |

    The stunning and charming Sayyeshaa is one of the most popular and sought-after young divas in the Tamil film industry today. In just a handful of years, she has won the love of countless movie buffs owing to her good looks, incredible dancing abilities, lively nature and sincere performances. She is also quite active on social media and this has helped her strike a good rapport with fans. A few days, the Junga girl got married to close friend and noted actor Arya in a sweet and memorable ceremony. Now, Sayyeshaa is in the limelight once again.

    Sayyeshaa Enjoys Her Honeymoon

    In an exciting development, Sayyeshaa just posted some photos from her honeymoon which grabbed a lot of attention. In the pics, clicked her hubby, she is seen enjoying herself to the fullest and giving us vacation goals. The young sensation is truly going through a terrific phase in life.

    The Background

    In case you did not know, Sayyeshaa and Arya tied the knot on March 11, 2019, in Hyderabad per Muslim traditions and added a new dimension to their relationship. The wedding was attended by the likes of Karthi and Suriya and proved to be a memorable affair. Shortly after tying the knot, the two threw a reception bash for close friends in Chennai which created a buzz amongst fans.

    Their Lovestory

    Sayyeshaa and Arya first met on the sets of Ghajinikanth and became friends in no time. Their friendship soon turned to love and they decided to tie the knot. The lovely lady's mother is reportedly quite fond of the Naan Kadavul actor.

    On The Work Front

    Sayyeshaa and Arya will soon be seen together in Kaappaan. The film, directed by KV Anand and touted to be a political-thriller, features Suriya and Mollywood veteran Mohanlal in the lead. Sayyeshaa and 'Jammy' will also be seen together in Teddy, a remake of the Hollywood film Ted.

    So, did you like these photos of Sayyeshaa from her honeymoon? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
