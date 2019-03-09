English
    Sayyeshaa & Arya Pre-wedding Bash: The Junga Star Dances To This Hit Number; Video Goes Viral

    Sayyeshaa, one of the most popular young stars in Kollywood, is gearing up to tie the knot with her good friend and noted actor Arya today(March 9, 2019) in a grand ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities are already underway. Sayyeshaa's family organised a pre-wedding bash on Friday (March 8, 2019) which proved to be a star-studded affair. During the event, Sayyeshaa set the dance floor on fire as she danced to the hit song Mauja Hi Mauja from the Bollywood film Jab We Met. Her energetic dance moves clearly prove that she is all set for her big day.

    Sayyeshaa and Arya first met on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth and got along like a house on fire. Their friendship soon turned to love and they decided to tie the knot. The lovebirds revealed their decision to get married on Valentine's Day(February 14, 2019) much to the delight of their fans.

    According to Valai Pechu, Sayyeshaa's mother is quite fond of Arya and considers her to be a part of the family. We wish them good luck for the wedding and hope that they have a lovely married life.

    On the work front, Sayyeshaa and Arya will soon be seen in Suriya's political-thriller Kaappaan. The film is being directed by KV Anand and also has Mohanlal in the lead.

