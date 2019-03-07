English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Arya And Sayyeshaa Unseen Photos: The Lovebirds Have A Blast As They Gear Up For Their Big Day

    By
    |

    The dashing heartthrob Arya is one of the most popular young actors in the Tamil film industry today. The gifted performer enjoys a decent fan following courtesy, his desi looks, bindass personality, gripping screen presence and humble nature. During his eventful career, 'Jammy' has acted in quite a few popular and well-received films and found a foothold in the industry. At present, he is gearing up to tie the knot with his girlfriend and upcoming actress Sayyeshaa. The wedding, which is slated to take place on Saturday (March 9, 2019), will be a star-studded affair with several Kollywood biggies in attendance.

    With the big day around the corner, here are some unseen pics of Arya and Sayyeshaa.

    Chilling Like Pros

    Arya and Sayyeshaa first met on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth and got along like a house on fire. Soon friendship turned to love and the two decided to walk down the aisle. They can be seen spending some light moments together in these quirky photos.

    Cute And Quirky

    Here is another lovely snap of the lovely couple, Arya is seen in a funky mood as he enjoys his lady love's company. Similarly, the Akhil actress too can be seen enjoying the outing to the fullest.

    Family Matters

    According to Valai Pechu, Sayyeshaa's mother is quite fond of the Yatchan actor and already considers him to be a part of the family. In this heart-warming photo, Arya can be seen spending time with his GF during a celebration.

    On The Work Front

    Arya and Sayeshaa were last seen in Ghajinikanth. A remake of the Telugu hit Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, the romantic-comedy tanked at the box office and failed to impress critics. At present, they are gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Kaappaan. The multi-starrer features Suriya and Mollywood veteran Mohanlal in the lead and has been directed by KV Anand

    So, did you like these photos of Sayyeshaa and Arya? Comments, please!

    Read more about: arya sayyeshaa
    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 18:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue