Arya And Sayyeshaa Unseen Photos: The Lovebirds Have A Blast As They Gear Up For Their Big Day
The dashing heartthrob Arya is one of the most popular young actors in the Tamil film industry today. The gifted performer enjoys a decent fan following courtesy, his desi looks, bindass personality, gripping screen presence and humble nature. During his eventful career, 'Jammy' has acted in quite a few popular and well-received films and found a foothold in the industry. At present, he is gearing up to tie the knot with his girlfriend and upcoming actress Sayyeshaa. The wedding, which is slated to take place on Saturday (March 9, 2019), will be a star-studded affair with several Kollywood biggies in attendance.
With the big day around the corner, here are some unseen pics of Arya and Sayyeshaa.
Chilling Like Pros
Arya and Sayyeshaa first met on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth and got along like a house on fire. Soon friendship turned to love and the two decided to walk down the aisle. They can be seen spending some light moments together in these quirky photos.
Cute And Quirky
Here is another lovely snap of the lovely couple, Arya is seen in a funky mood as he enjoys his lady love's company. Similarly, the Akhil actress too can be seen enjoying the outing to the fullest.
Family Matters
According to Valai Pechu, Sayyeshaa's mother is quite fond of the Yatchan actor and already considers him to be a part of the family. In this heart-warming photo, Arya can be seen spending time with his GF during a celebration.
On The Work Front
Arya and Sayeshaa were last seen in Ghajinikanth. A remake of the Telugu hit Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, the romantic-comedy tanked at the box office and failed to impress critics. At present, they are gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Kaappaan. The multi-starrer features Suriya and Mollywood veteran Mohanlal in the lead and has been directed by KV Anand
So, did you like these photos of Sayyeshaa and Arya? Comments, please!