Arya And Sayyeshaa Unseen Photos: The Lovebirds Have A Blast As They Gear Up For Their Big Day

Chilling Like Pros

Arya and Sayyeshaa first met on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth and got along like a house on fire. Soon friendship turned to love and the two decided to walk down the aisle. They can be seen spending some light moments together in these quirky photos.

Cute And Quirky

Here is another lovely snap of the lovely couple, Arya is seen in a funky mood as he enjoys his lady love's company. Similarly, the Akhil actress too can be seen enjoying the outing to the fullest.

Family Matters

According to Valai Pechu, Sayyeshaa's mother is quite fond of the Yatchan actor and already considers him to be a part of the family. In this heart-warming photo, Arya can be seen spending time with his GF during a celebration.

On The Work Front

Arya and Sayeshaa were last seen in Ghajinikanth. A remake of the Telugu hit Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, the romantic-comedy tanked at the box office and failed to impress critics. At present, they are gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Kaappaan. The multi-starrer features Suriya and Mollywood veteran Mohanlal in the lead and has been directed by KV Anand