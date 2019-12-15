Selvaraghavan-SJ Suryah’s ‘Nenjam Marappathillai’ Is Finally Set To Release Soon

Director Selvaraghavan is one of the sought after directors of Tamil cinema. Selvaraghavan is known for creating a personal impact through realistic portrayal of his characters. 'Kadhal Konden', '7g Rainbow Colony', 'Pudhupettai' and 'Aayirathil Oruvan' are regarded as some of his best works. Selva's gangster drama 'Pudhupettai' starring Dhanush is considered as classic cult and is still regarded as one of his best creations.

Selvaraghavan collaborated with actor-director SJ Suryah for a horror-thriller 'Nenjam Marappathillai'. Nenjam Marappathillai has Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha and Bobby Simha playing important roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film.

The movie team had released multiple trailers of the movie in past 3 years. The trailer of the movie was received well by the audience. The new combo of Selvaraghavan and SJ Suryah looked fresh and interesting in the trailers. SJ Suryah's dialogues from the trailer trended among Netizens, making them curious for the release. However, the release of the movie was delayed due to financial reasons.

The recent update from Selvaraghavan and Yuvan Shankar Raja has created a happy wave among Selva's fans. Yuvan has shared a new black and white poster of the film, hinting that the movie will be released soon. Yuvan's songs in 'Nenjam Marappathillai' became instant hit after the YouTube release. It is reported that film might get released on December 26th or 27th. An official confirmation on this regard is awaited.

SJ Suryah is currently working on 'Uyarndha Manidhan' along with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, which is directed by Tamilvannan.

It is rumoured that Selvaraghavan might team up with his lucky charm Dhanush once again for a project soon. If rumours are to be true, it will be his fourth movie with Dhanush after 'Kadhal Konden', 'Pudhupettai' and 'Mayakkam Enna'.

