Sensational Beauty Claims That She Will Not Act With Ajith Kumar If This Happens

Last year, young actress Yashika Anand became the talk of the town when she participated in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and impressed fans with her bold antics. The Punjabi hottie also grabbed eyeballs because of her romance with Mahat which ruffled quite a few feathers. Her stint on the show also became a bit controversial as host Kamal Haasan did not like her actions and pulled her up on several occasions.

Now, nearly a year after Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, Yashika is back in the limelight for an awesome reason. During a Twitter chat, she expressed a desire to work with Ajith Kumar and this created a great deal of buzz on social media. Yashika, however, made it clear that she is not interested in playing Thala's on-screen sister.

"First they've to approach me with a role. Whatever it is, I'll surely act. Except a sister role, anything is fine," she added.

Yashika also said that she would enters politics when she 'becomes old'.

"Depends on my acting career. When I become old, when I get the chance, I'll definitely enter politics," she added.

On the work front, Yashika currently has Zombie in her kitty. Meanwhile, Ajith will next be seen in Nerkonda Paarvai which is the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Pink.

Most Read: When Taapsee Pannu's Comment About Ajith Kumar Upset Fans