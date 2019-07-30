Shankar And Vijay To Come Together For Mudhalvan 2? Here's What We Know

The much-loved Vijay is arguably one of the biggest and most sought-after stars today. He enjoys an enviable fan following, thanks to his simple nature and lively on-screen antics. Now, here is some terrific news for all you 'Thalapathy' fans out there. According to entertainment tracker LM Kaushik, the Mersal hero is all set to collaborate with maverick filmmaker S Shankar for a mega movie that is likely to be shot against a high budget. An official announcement regarding the same is likely to be made in the coming days.

Shankar, the man behind biggies such as I and 2.0, is one of the most popular names in Kollywood today. The 'James Cameron of India' is respected by all and sundry as he makes larger-than-life entertainers, which set the box office on fire. Shankar previously directed Vijay in Nanban, which emerged as a hit.

Shankar had previously hinted that he wanted to make Mudhalvan 2, a sequel to the political-thriller Mudhalvan, with Vijay in the lead. The mass hero's last two movies (Mersal and Sarkar) had political undertones and criticised several schemes. Given Vijay's track record, many feel that Vijay and Shankar's film might be a sequel to the Arjun Sarja starrer. If this is indeed the case, then working with the Boys director again might propel the star to new heights and expand his fan base even further.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently working on Bigil, slated to release this Diwali. The film, directed by Atlee, features him in the role of a soccer coach and deals with corruption in the sports world. Bigil features Nayanthara as the female lead. Once Bigil hits screens, Vijay is likely to turn his attention to Thalapathy 64, likely to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

On the other hand, Shankar is gearing up to begin work on Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.