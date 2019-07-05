English
    Shankar's Work For Indian 2 Has Left LYCA Productions Extremely Angry?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Shankar is a director with a huge vision and the wide range of projects that he has done so far speak largely about the spectrum. He is a director who has shown new heights to Tamil cinema and made them capable to compete with even Hollywood movies. When it was announced that Shankar is reuniting with Kamal Haasan for Indian 2, there has been all reasons for the Tamil movie buffs to be very much excited about. Lyca Productions came on board to fund this big budget movie. However, the latest reports reveal that Indian 2 has landed in a whole lot of trouble and is at present in a state of halt.

    LYCA Productions Angry?

    Rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the issues between Shankar as well as LYCA productions. Now, one of the latest reports by Valai Pechu claims that the production house is extremely angry with Shankar.

    The Advance Amount

    It is being said that LYCA productions has already given an advance amount to Shankar, Kamal Haasan etc., for Indian 2. At the same time, they have also some funds blocked in connection with 24am Pulikesi, the project which too is on hold.

    Pre-production Works

    The pre-production works of Indian 2 had already begun. Now, the report claims that Shankar had employed as many as 40 people and provided them an office setup for the pre-production works of the movie and the production house had to give them the advance amount.

    What Happened Later

    It is being said that already a huge fund has been released for the project, even before the shoot of the movie. Moreover, all the works that were done within this period are with Shankar and the team. It is being said that, due to all these reasons, LYCA productions is extremely angry with Shankar.

    However, Indian 2 team is yet to make any official update regarding the progression of the film.

    Friday, July 5, 2019, 18:16 [IST]
