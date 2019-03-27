Shocking Screen Time Of Vijay Sethupathi In Super Deluxe Revealed 

A Big Shock For Vijay Sethupathi Fans

According to Valai Pechu, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen for barely 38 minutes in the nearly three-hour-long film which might upset his fans big time. Super Dexule is being marketed as a VJS starrer and this makes the short duration of his role even more shocking.

Another Seethakaathi?

Last December, Vijay Sethupathi grabbed plenty of attention for his portrayal of an old actor in Seethakaathi. While the film received favourable reviews, it proved to be a poor experience for VJS fans as the Vikram Vedha actor was seen on-screen for merely 25 minutes. It seems that Super Deluxe is going to be another underwhelming experience for the versatile star's fans.

Vijay Sethupathi About Super Deluxe

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is quite excited about his role in Super Deluxe. During a chat with a leading daily, he had said that the film was a challenging experience as it took him a while to understand his character.

"I sat with my legs apart. It was Madhi who told me that women, instinctively, don't sit that way. Until then, I hadn't understood Shilpa. That helped me understand (the character)," he had added.

A Busy Time For VJS

Vijay Sethupathi currently has several films in his kitty. He will soon be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which features Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He also has Sindhubaadh in his kitty. Touted to be an action-thriller, it features Anjali as the female lead.