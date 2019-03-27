English
    Shocking Screen Time Of Vijay Sethupathi In Super Deluxe Revealed 

    By Staff
    |

    Vijay Sethupathi, one of the most popular and successful stars in Tamil cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Super Deluxe. The film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, features 'Makkal Selvan' in a quirky new avatar which is touted to be its biggest highlight. Super Deluxe has created a great of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons and this should help it open to a decent response at the box office. Now, here is some shocking news for those who are dying to watch Super Deluxe.

    A Big Shock For Vijay Sethupathi Fans

    According to Valai Pechu, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen for barely 38 minutes in the nearly three-hour-long film which might upset his fans big time. Super Dexule is being marketed as a VJS starrer and this makes the short duration of his role even more shocking.

    Another Seethakaathi?

    Last December, Vijay Sethupathi grabbed plenty of attention for his portrayal of an old actor in Seethakaathi. While the film received favourable reviews, it proved to be a poor experience for VJS fans as the Vikram Vedha actor was seen on-screen for merely 25 minutes. It seems that Super Deluxe is going to be another underwhelming experience for the versatile star's fans.

    Vijay Sethupathi About Super Deluxe

    Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is quite excited about his role in Super Deluxe. During a chat with a leading daily, he had said that the film was a challenging experience as it took him a while to understand his character.

    "I sat with my legs apart. It was Madhi who told me that women, instinctively, don't sit that way. Until then, I hadn't understood Shilpa. That helped me understand (the character)," he had added.

    A Busy Time For VJS

    Vijay Sethupathi currently has several films in his kitty. He will soon be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which features Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He also has Sindhubaadh in his kitty. Touted to be an action-thriller, it features Anjali as the female lead.

    So, are the makers using Vijay Sethupathi's name just for publicity?

