    Shraddha Srinath To Replace Samantha Akkineni In This Blockbuster Movie's Sequel?

    Are you a fan of the much-loved Shraddha Srinath? If yes, then we have some awesome news in store for you. According to reports, the Vikram Vedha beauty is all set to replace Samantha Akkineni in the eagerly-awaited Irumbu Thirai sequel. The Kannada lady has been grabbing a lot of attention of late due to her impressive body of work and this seems to have helped her bag the movie.

    Interestingly, unlike the original movie, Irumbu Thirai 2 will be directed by Ezhil's associate Anand and not PS Mithran. Sam is one of the biggest stars in South cinema and it will be worth watching if Shraddha proves to be a good replacement for the 'Akkineni Bahu'

    Meanwhile, Vishal is currently in the limelight due to his latest release Ayogya which hit screens on Saturday (May 11, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the box office despite facing several issues prior to its release. The film, a remake of Temper, features the actor in the role of a corrupt cop.

    On the other hand, Shraddha was last seen in K 13 which had her paired opposite Arulnithi. At present, she is awaiting the release of Nerkonda Paarvai which is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and features Ajith Kumar in the lead. The film, directed by H Vinoth, is slated to release on August 10, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
