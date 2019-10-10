Shriya Saran Joins Rajinikanth's Darbar?

A still of Shriya Saran, reportedly from the sets of Rajinikanth's Darbar, has led to speculations that the diva is a part of the big-budget venture. In the still, she can be seen alongside Thalaivar Rajinikanth, director AR Muragadoss and stunt master Peter Hein. It is being speculated that she has a tiny role in the film. However, some other reports also say that it was a courtesy call. Guess we will have to wait for the movie to be out.

Darbar has been in the news ever since it was announced. The movie sees Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after a long time. Nayanthara is the leading lady of this venture, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander. While the cinematography is cranked by Santhosh Sivan, Sreekar Prasad takes care of editing. Darbar is slated for a Pongal 2020 release.

It was recently reported that the shoot of the film has been wrapped up. A few stills from the film earlier which had the Superstar flex his muscles have really gotten fans thrilled and they can't wait for the movie to hit screens.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that once Darbar releases, Rajinikanth is likely to turn his attention towards a film with Siruthai Siva. It was rumoured that the Superstar was so taken in by the director's previous outing, Viswasam that he immediately rang him up to praise him. Talks about doing a film together also ensued.

On the work front for Nayanthara, besides Darbar, she also has another biggie, Bigil, directed by Atlee in her kitty. The movie will see her being paired opposite Vijay after a long time. Bigil is slated as a Deepavali release. She is also back as a solo lead in Netrrikann, being produced by her rumoured beau Vignesh Shivn.

