Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: This Veteran Actor Wished The Young Lady In The Sweetest Way Possible

The sweet and charming Shruti Haasan is one of the most talented stars in the Tamil film industry today. She enjoys a pretty impressive fan following courtesy her good looks, cool attitude and bold nature. Over the years, the multi-talented artiste has worked with some of the most established names in South cinema and proved that she is an 'A-lister' in her own right. Today(January 28, 2019), on the occasion of her birthday, actor RS Sivaji took to the social media and wished the Puli actress in the sweetest way possible.

RS Shivaji, who has worked with Kamal Haasan in quite a few films, shared a photo from Shruti's childhood. In it, she can be seen alongside the actor on the sets of a film. Shivaji also shared a recent pic of the two.

In doing so, RS Shivaji implied that he had seen her transform from a cute girl to a beauty queen.

While wishing her, he also blessed her on her big day.

This is a sweet comment and it should create a buzz in the industry.

On a related note, Shruti is currently on a hiatus and is focusing on her music career. She is likely to take up some more new projects in Tamil and Telugu in the coming days. One is likely to get more clarity in the near future.