 »   »   »  Shruti Haasan Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Michael Corsale, Wins Hearts

    The year 2019 has kicked off with a romantic getaway for Shruti Haasan whose beaming face seemingly implies her own endearment with boyfriend Michael Corsale. After Shruti posted a set of photos on Instagram from one of their recent trips to Soho House in Los Angeles, blessings and praise are pouring in for the couple from all directions. The actress wrote, "We are the gushiest most annoying people we swore we would never become (sic)."

    Ever since the couple were seen together in public, social media and news outlets surmised many theories about their relationship but Shruthi apparently didn't make a spectacle of it. The actress stayed cool and uploaded photos of herself with her boyfriend, thereby didn't let people malign the relation in a gossipy way.

    They are dating for quite some time now and Michael, who is a singer-cum- theater artiste, made an appearance at the wedding of Actor Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhine Suresh as Shruti and her father Kamal's guest. Even Kamal was captured chatting up Michael during the function and it seemed that the legendary actor gave a green signal for their relationship. Since then, the actress is seen regularly posting pictures on her Instagram page along with Michael with a beguiling caption to every post.

    On the work front, Shruti constantly commutes between India and US as she continues to well-balance her professional life as a singer and actor. The versatile actress did not feature in any motion picture last year but had three successful line ups in 2017 namely Singam 3 in Tamil, Behen Hogi Teri in Hindi and Katamarayudu in Telugu.

    Shruti Haasan

    Her forthcoming film is Sabaash Naidu, in which she co-stars with her father-cum-Director Kamal Haasan but the status of the film is unknown at the moment. Shruti recently completed the first season of her talk show and keen on pursuing her musical career abroad. Apart from that, she hasn't signed any new projects of late.

    The lovey-dovey couple has become the talk of Kollywood film industry and looks like this relationship will build up to marriage very soon.

