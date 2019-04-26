Shruti Haasan And Michael Corsale End Their Relationship? Shocking Deets Inside

The stylish and classy Shruti Haasan is arguably one of the most gorgeous and popular young actresses in the Tamil film industry. Despite her mixed fortunes, she has a pretty solid fanbase due to her sizzling looks, bold attitude and down-to-earth nature. The lovely lady has worked with some of the biggest sensations in the industry and proved that she can hang with the 'big boys'. Now, here is some shocking news for her fans.

In an unexpected development, her boyfriend Michael Corsale took to Instagram and shared a photo in which he is seen with the Puli beauty. While sharing it, he wrote that she will always remain his 'best mate'.

"This young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have her as a friend. Luv ya gal," he added.

Not surprisingly, this emotional post sparked rumours of the Shruti and Michael parting ways which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

tayyu_ashraf @themichaelcorsale you are not partners any more💔 sekharram_official even she kept her wonderful career aside for this shit(this guy) but what happened now everything went in vain ,,,may shruthi realizes the reality and become more strong aayirathil_oruvan07 Sometimes our prayers, beleif,trust,love or something else which close to our hurts us so badly the only thing which can heal our pain is TIME!!! So whatever happens between you two guys! Give some tym for a change! @shrutzhaasan is pure soul... She'll love you too!! Be happy whatever happens! iamafzalraees Please please please you both are good together please I request you two to not broke up with each other @shrutzhaasan @themichaelcorsale . You both are my favourite couples in this world please don't do this.

This a developing situation and one might get some clarity about this once Shruti issues an official statement about her relationship status. On the work front, she has the long-delayed Sabaash Naidu and a movie with Vijay Sethupathi in her kitty.

Tamannaah Gives A Shocking Reply To Shruti Haasan's 'Marriage Proposal'