Shruti Haasan Remuneration And Other Demands Turning Costly For The Producers?

Shruti Haasan is back in Kollywood with the upcoming Tamil movie Laabam, which features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It is after a brief break that she would be seen in a Tamil movie and her fans have high expectations from this venture.

Reportedly, Laabam's shoot is currently progressing. Now, one of the latest episodes of Valai Pechu does talk about the remuneration as well as some of the conditions that Shruti Haasan has put forward for the movie.

Since Shruti Haasan originally hails from Mumbai, the actress is staying in one of the five-star hotels in Chennai, for the purpose of the shoot of Laabam. It is being said that while considering the expenditure for assistants and staff members of Shruti Haasan, the production team has to bear an excess of above Rs 60,000 on a daily basis. Moreover, it is also being said that she has allotted almost 60 days for the shoot of the movie.

Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that Shruti Haasan has got a huge sum as remuneration for the film. According to the report, she has charged around Rs 1.25 crore as the salary for this much-awaited Tamil movie. At the same time, the report also says that Shruti Haasan has put forward a condition that all of her staff should come from Hyderabad. However, no official update or confirmation has come up regarding the remuneration of Shruti Haasan or any of the above updates yet.

Coming to Laabam, the Vijay Sethupathi movie is being directed by SP Jananathan. It would be for the first time that Shruti Haasan is collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi for a film. The previous Tamil movie of Shruti Haasan to release in theatres was Singam 2, which released in 2017. Meanwhile, the actress is yet to make an announcement regarding her projects after Laabam.

READ: Shruti Haasan And Michael Corsale End Their Relationship? Shocking Deets Inside