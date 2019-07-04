Shruti Haasan SHOCKS Her Fan By Revealing Marriage Plans In A WITTY Manner!
After a brief hiatus, Shruti Haasan will be active in films once again. The actress, who has done films in various languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, enjoys a very good fan base. Next, she will be seen in a Tamil film titled Laabam, which features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. While her fans are expecting a crackling comeback to Tamil cinema with this movie, the actress is in the news for a very interesting reason. Read to know the details regarding this.
On Twitter & Instagram
Shruti Haasan belongs to that league of celebrities who are very much active on Instagram. She is an active presence on both Twitter and Instagram. She enjoys a huge number of followers in both these platforms.
An Interaction
Now, what has caught the attention of the netizens is an interaction which Shruti Haasan has had with one of her followers. It is quite an interesting one as she had to face a question regarding her marriage, much like every celebrity.
What The Question Was?
A few days ago, Shruti Haasan had received a tweet in which one of her fans came up with a special request. In the tweet, the fan has asked her to reveal when she would get married so that all the fans can come together for her wedding.
Her Response
Well, Shruti Haasan came up with a very witty response to this particular question by her fan. "You'll be waiting a very long time. So let's do a birthday together," the actress wrote on Twitter as a response to the above tweet. This response has definitely gained everyone's attention.
Nevertheless, Shruti Haasan fans are definitely happy with the fact that she is making a comeback to Tamil movies. Her previous film in Tamil was Singam 3, which had released in 2017.