Sid Sriram Gets Banned; He Puts Forward This Shocking Demand Even To AR Rahman?
Sid Sriram is a gifted singer whose voice adds to the value of any song. His rendering is unique and the feel that the songs which have been sung by him imparts is something very special. Within a very short span of time, Sid Sriram has managed to churn out a huge number of hits, which have found a place in the list of all-time favourites.
Sid Sriram Banned?
If the reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, Sid Sriram has been banned from Cine Music Association and thus stating that nobody should work with him until it has been revoked. It is being said that Sid Sriram has been banned since he is not a member of the association and the team has asked him to take a membership.
AR Rahman and Sid Sriram
One of the recent episodes of Valai Pechu has talked about this as well as a particular behaviour of Sid Sriram. The rumour has in it that he even questions none other than AR Rahman in certain scenarios.
If The Maestro Comes Late?
In the report, it is being said that if AR Rahman comes late or the arrangements are not ready as per the schedule given to him, Sid Sriram would ask why he has come late and would even fine him by charging an additional amount.
AR Rahman's Response?
Everyone knows about the humility as well as the humbleness of AR Rahman and it is being said that the maestro used to pay the fine considering Sid Sriram as an adamant kid.
Nevertheless, AR Rahman and Sid Sriram form a very good combo. It is pure bliss to hear the magnificent compositions of AR Rahman rendered to perfection by the highly talented singer. Let us wait for more magnificent songs from this blessed combo regardless of controversy or not.
(Source: Valai Pechu)