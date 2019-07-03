Sid Sriram Gets Banned; He Puts Forward This Shocking Demand Even To AR Rahman?

Sid Sriram Banned?

If the reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, Sid Sriram has been banned from Cine Music Association and thus stating that nobody should work with him until it has been revoked. It is being said that Sid Sriram has been banned since he is not a member of the association and the team has asked him to take a membership.

AR Rahman and Sid Sriram

One of the recent episodes of Valai Pechu has talked about this as well as a particular behaviour of Sid Sriram. The rumour has in it that he even questions none other than AR Rahman in certain scenarios.

If The Maestro Comes Late?

In the report, it is being said that if AR Rahman comes late or the arrangements are not ready as per the schedule given to him, Sid Sriram would ask why he has come late and would even fine him by charging an additional amount.

AR Rahman's Response?

Everyone knows about the humility as well as the humbleness of AR Rahman and it is being said that the maestro used to pay the fine considering Sid Sriram as an adamant kid.