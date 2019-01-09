Sigai Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers in HD Quality On Release Day!

Sigai's Much-awaited Release

The shoot of Sigai was completed in the year 2015 and the movie was awaiting a theatrical release. Recently, it was revealed that Sigai won't be making a theatrical release but it will be making an online release with ZEE5 acquiring the movie. It was also announced that the film will come out on January 09, 2019.

Sigai Hit By Piracy

As announced, the film came out on ZEE5 this morning. At the same time, Sigai has fallen prey to piracy. The full movie has been leaked online to download by Tamilrockers and that too in HD quality. This definitely is not a good news for the makers.

Piracy Issues

Well, Piracy continues to be a long standing problem for Tamil movies. Not just the Tamil movies, but even web series have fallen prey to piracy as many of these movies get leaked online on the very first day itself. Sigai is now the latest victim of piracy.

Will The Viewership Get Affected?

Online and direct release holds good prospects through various platforms like Zee 5, Amazon Prime and much more holds good prospects for small and experimental movies as well as web series. But, piracy continues to be a big issue for such attempts as well since the viewership might also get affected if they get leaked online. Let us hope that Sigai's viewership won't get affected much and the movie would get the deserved success.