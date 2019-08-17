SIIMA 2019 Day 2 Photos: Varalaxmi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Trisha & Others Have A Blast

The Kolaveri Di Boys!

Dhanush, who bagged the Best Actor award for Vada Chennai, had a blast with good friend Anirudh Ravichander much to the delight of countless fans. The two recreated their hit number Kolaveri Di and stole the show with their antics.

Terrific Trio!

Trisha, Varalaxmi, and Aishwarya Rajesh posed for an epic photo, which went viral on social media in no time. The lovely ladies sure know how to make an impact.

Priceless

Dhanush gave Mollywood hero Mohanlal a warm hug and welcomed him on stage. This sweet gesture impressed all and sundry. On the work front, ‘D' is currently working on Asuran. On the other hand, ‘Lalettan' will next be seen in KV Anand's Kaappaan.

Worth Its Weight In Gold

In this awesome snap, Dhanush, Vijay Yesudas and Jayam Ravi are seen flaunting their trophies and enjoying the special moment to the fullest.

Rock It!

Actor Prithviraj made a stylish entry at SIIMA 2019 and proved that he is truly in a league of his own. The versatile actor is currently working on Aadujeevitham, which has him paired with Amala Paul. He will also be seen in Brother's Day.

Lovely Lady In The House!

Singer and actress Andrea Jeremiah looked ravishing as she attended SIIMA 2019. The lovely lady had an eventful 2018, impressing fans with her bold performance in Vada Chennai.