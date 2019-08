SIIMA 2019 Tamil Winners List: Dhanush, Trisha & Others

Best Film

The Pa Ranjith-produced Pariyerum Perumal bagged the Best Film award and this grabbed plenty of attention. The 'small' movie had received rave reviews upon release.

Best Director

Pandiraj bagged the prestigious for his movie Kadaikutty Singam, which was one of the best family films of 2018.

Best Actress (Critics)

Aishwarya Rajesh was named the 'Best Actress Critics' for her impressive performance in the sports-drama Kanaa, produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Best Actor (Critics)

Popular hero Jayam Ravi bagged the honour for his intense act in Adangamaru, which hit screens last December.

Best Actress

Trisha bagged the honour for playing Jaanu in the much-loved 96, considered to be the best romantic-drama of 2018.

Best Actor In A Negative Role

Varalaxmi was adjudged Best Actor In A Negative Role for stealing the show with her act in Sarkar.

Best Actor

Dhanush bagged the coveted award for his superb performance in the Vetrimaaran-helmed Vada Chennai