SIIMA 2019 Tamil Winners List: Dhanush, Trisha & Others
SIIMA 2019, one of South cinema's biggest events, kicked off yesterday (August 15, 2019) amidst much fanfare with several big stars in attendance. With Day 1 in the past, it is time to turn our attention to Day 2, which will be held today (August 16, 2019) much to the delight of movie buffs. While Tollywood and Sandalwood were in the limelight last night, Kollywood will be the centre of attention tonight. The year 2018 was a good year for Tamil cinema with films such as Vada Chennai and 2.0 impressing fans big time. As such, the competition is going to be quite intense.
The names of the winners are going to be announced shortly, which has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. Stay tuned for the SIIMA 2019 Tamil winners' list.
Best Film
The Pa Ranjith-produced Pariyerum Perumal bagged the Best Film award and this grabbed plenty of attention. The 'small' movie had received rave reviews upon release.
Best Director
Pandiraj bagged the prestigious for his movie Kadaikutty Singam, which was one of the best family films of 2018.
Best Actress (Critics)
Aishwarya Rajesh was named the 'Best Actress Critics' for her impressive performance in the sports-drama Kanaa, produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan.
Best Actor (Critics)
Popular hero Jayam Ravi bagged the honour for his intense act in Adangamaru, which hit screens last December.
Best Actress
Trisha bagged the honour for playing Jaanu in the much-loved 96, considered to be the best romantic-drama of 2018.
Best Actor In A Negative Role
Varalaxmi was adjudged Best Actor In A Negative Role for stealing the show with her act in Sarkar.
Best Actor
Dhanush bagged the coveted award for his superb performance in the Vetrimaaran-helmed Vada Chennai