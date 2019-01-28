Simba Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; The Bharath Movie Hit By Piracy!

Falls Prey To Piracy

Simba, the new Tamil movie release, has fallen prey to piracy and this movie, which has made a release after a long wait, has joined the big list of movies that have got leaked within a short gap.

Leaked Online To Download

Simba full movie has been leaked online to download by the website Tamilrockers. Going by the reports, the full movie was leaked on Sunday, which marked the third day of release of the movie.

Previous Instance

The past week saw two major Tamil movies making it to the theatres. Charlie Chaplin 2 was the other major release. Shockingly, both Simba and Charlie Chaplin 2 have fallen prey to piracy.

Will This Affect The Collections Of Simba?

Simba has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. Let us hope that the piracy wouldn't affect the film much and the movie would enjoy a decent run in the theatres in the days to come.