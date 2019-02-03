Happy Birthday Simbu: Here’s Why Fans Simply Adore STR Despite The Controversies

He Cares For His Fans

Some time ago, a die-hard fan of the VTV actor passed away in an accident. Post that a few members of the STR fan club decided to put up a few posters in his memory. On coming to know, about this, Simbu immediately decided to help the fan club honour his late fan and personally put up posters in his memory.

STR Does Not Like Blind Hero Worship

Recently, Simbu told his fans to refrain from indulging in ‘Paal Ahishekam' during the release of Vantha Rajavathan Varuven. He also urged them to dedicate their time to their families and not waste money on trivial things. In doing so, he proved that he is a secure person and he genuinely cares for the fans.

He Is A Bold And Outspoken Person

The Cauvery issue has been a bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for a long time. Last year, STR urged Kannadigas to share some water with Tamils and spread the message of love. His request received a positive response from both the sides. This incident proves that STR is not afraid to speak on burning issues and spread positivity.

Simbu Is A Survivor

STR has seen numerous ups and downs during his career. Moreover, quite a few of his films have faced delays or even been shelved. However, he has never let these setbacks break his spirit. It is because of his never give up attitude that he managed to bounce back with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and silence his critics