English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Simbu: Here’s Why Fans Simply Adore STR Despite The Controversies

    By
    |

    The charming and young Simbu is beyond any doubt one of the most loved and popular actors in the Tamil film industry today. A confident individual, the star enjoys a pretty enviable fan following thanks to his macho looks, gripping screen presence and intense acting style . During his career, he has worked in quite a few big films and. this has helped him make a name for himself. Today (February 3, 2019), as STR turns a year older, let us take a why his fans love him despite his past issues.

    He Cares For His Fans

    Some time ago, a die-hard fan of the VTV actor passed away in an accident. Post that a few members of the STR fan club decided to put up a few posters in his memory. On coming to know, about this, Simbu immediately decided to help the fan club honour his late fan and personally put up posters in his memory.

    STR Does Not Like Blind Hero Worship

    Recently, Simbu told his fans to refrain from indulging in ‘Paal Ahishekam' during the release of Vantha Rajavathan Varuven. He also urged them to dedicate their time to their families and not waste money on trivial things. In doing so, he proved that he is a secure person and he genuinely cares for the fans.

    He Is A Bold And Outspoken Person

    The Cauvery issue has been a bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for a long time. Last year, STR urged Kannadigas to share some water with Tamils and spread the message of love. His request received a positive response from both the sides. This incident proves that STR is not afraid to speak on burning issues and spread positivity.

    Simbu Is A Survivor

    STR has seen numerous ups and downs during his career. Moreover, quite a few of his films have faced delays or even been shelved. However, he has never let these setbacks break his spirit. It is because of his never give up attitude that he managed to bounce back with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and silence his critics

    Read more about: simbu
    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 1:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue