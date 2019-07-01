English
    Simbu And Hansika Motwani In A Relationship Again? Director's Tweet Sparks Rumours

    By Staff
    |

    Earlier this year, actor Simbu suffered a big setback when Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven opened to a lukewarm response at the box office and failed to impress fans. The film, a remake of Attarintiki Daredi, never clicked with critics and this proved to be the main reason behind its lacklustre performance. With the Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven debacle behind him, STR currently working on Maanaadu, helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Meanwhile, he is also awaiting the release of Maha, which will see him act opposite his ex-girlfriend and noted actress Hansika Motwani.

    Now, here is an an exciting update about Maha. Director UR Jameel recently called Hansika and STR a 'magical couple' which sparked rumours of the two getting back together.

    Simbu

    "Actor Simbu and actress Hansika fans please calm down soon we'll release the first look of the magical couple -U.R.J. #hansika50 #STR #Simbu @ihansika @GhibranOfficial @EtceteraEntert1 @MathiyalaganV9 @laxmanmfi @AbrahamEditor," he tweeted.

    In case you did not know, STR and the Power actress were in a relationship a few years ago, which ended on a sad note. While talking about the breakup, Simbu had said that he was hurt as he really wanted the relationship to work.

    "I was upset because I really wanted this relationship to work. But I also understood the issues that needed to be dealt with and I didn't want to deal with them at that point," he had said.

    Maha, the 50th film of Hansika's career, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this makes it a crucial release for all concerned.

    When Simbu Said That He Wanted His Relationship With This Actress To Work

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
