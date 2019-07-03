English
    Simbu To Star In The Sequel To His Popular Movie?

    Last year, actor Simbu found himself in the limelight for the right reasons when Chekka Chivantha Vaanam opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, saw him hold his own against the likes of Arvind Swami and Vijay Sethupathi, which worked wonders for his career. Sadly, his next release Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven sank without a trace and failed to impress a vast section of the audience. The film also never clicked with critics and this proved to be its downfall.

    Now, Simbu is in the limelight for an awesome reason. According to Valai Pechu, STR is all set to team up with director VZ Durai for the sequel to Thotti Jaya. The 6 director has reportedly approached Simbu for the film and the Vaalu star has given his nod to the movie. One is likely to get more clarity about this in the coming days.

    Simbu

    In case you did not know, Thotti Jaya hit screens in 2005 and did reasonably well at the box office. A gangster-thriller, it featured Gopika as the leading lady. Actors Pradeep Rawat and Cochin Haneefa too were a part of the cast.

    Meanwhile, STR is currently awaiting the release of Maha, which has him paired opposite Hansika Motwani. The director had recently said that the first look is going to be released pretty soon.

    "Actor Simbu and actress Hansika fans please calm down soon we'll release the first look of the magical couple -U.R.J. #hansika50 #STR #Simbu @ihansika @GhibranOfficial @EtceteraEntert1 @MathiyalaganV9 @laxmanmfi @AbrahamEditor," he tweeted.

    The tweet sparked rumours of Hansika and STR rekindling their romance, which created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

    STR will also be seen in Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu, which is one of the biggest movies of his career.

    So, are you excited about Simbu potentially reuniting with VZ Durai? Comments, please!

    simbu
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 18:01 [IST]
