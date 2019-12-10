Simbu Begins His Holy Journey To Sabarimala; Pictures Go Viral

Actor Simbu, who is the favourite child of 'controversy', returned from Thailand recently and was seen taking up fasting for about 48 days for Lord Ayyappa. Yesterday, the actor began his spiritual journey to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. Pictures of Simbu performing pooja in a temple have gone viral. It is reported that the actor will return to Chennai after 10 days, to resume his long-delayed projects.

Simbu and Venkat Prabhu's 'Maanaadu' has been delayed continuously, citing the actor's inability to arrive for shooting in time. Simbu's mother Usha Rajendhar is reported to have solved the issue between 'Maanaadu' producer Suresh Kamachi and the actor. She made a promise that Simbu will come to shooting regularly, hereafter. After facing various issues, the project is finally set to take off. The political drama is set to begin its schedule from January 20, 2020.

Simbu's 'Maha', his next flick with Hansika Motwani is also set to resume its shooting from December end or January. There are talks that STR might sign his next with VZ Dorai with whom he had earlier worked on 'Thotti Jaya'.

A picture of Simbu sitting in a five-star hotel, wearing the Lord Ayyapan attire became viral recently. Netizens took a dig at him on Twitter for eating in a five-star hotel while fasting. Simbu's close friend actor Mahat shared the photo on his social media handle, with the caption "Dinner time with swami #swamisaranam #STR".

Fans of Simbu believe that the Sabarimala journey will open a new beginning for the actor's chequered career.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read:

Simbu To Cut His Remuneration For Maanaadu?

When Simbu Broke Down In Tears After Watching A Blockbuster Movie

Simbu Proves That He Has A Heart Of Gold With His Kind Gesture?

Simbu's Maanaadu To Be Shot In A Single Schedule? Filming To Commence On January 20, 2020?

Venkat Prabhu and Raghava Lawrence To Team Up For A New Project?