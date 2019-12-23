Simbu-Hansika Motwani’s First Look Poster From ‘Maha’ Goes Viral; STR Fans Happy!

Actor Simbu, who is waiting to roar back with his much-awaited Maanaadu, was seen recently going on a pilgrimage trip to Sabarimala. The Kovil actor was seen doing pooja in a temple, sporting Lord Ayyappan attire. Pictures of Simbu in Ayyappan attire went rounds on social media.

The Manmadhan hero was last seen with Hansika Motwani in their 2015 comedy-drama Vaalu. The couple used to date when filming Vaalu and were officially in a relationship together, before they broke up for unknown reasons.

A recent poster of Simbu and Hansika Motwani from the movie Maha has been trending in social media. Maanaadu director Venkat Prabhu took to his official twitter handle to release the first look poster of Maha. Simbu and Hansika are seen romancing in the new poster.

Fans of Simbu went crazy after seeing their hero with Hansika again after a long time. Also, it's been a while since Simbu's movie hit the theatres.

Comments like,

"Finally thalaivan #STR is back"

"Thalaivan Can't wait to witness"

"Congratulations STR," started pouring in.

Maha is directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel. Maha is set to reunite Hansika and Simbu on the big screen after many years. According to reliable sources, Simbu is doing an extended cameo in the film. Reportedly, he will be seen in the flashback portions in Maha. The duo has shot for a romantic track in Goa. After the first look poster became viral, Hansika took to her Twitter to share about her combo with Simbu.

She wrote, "Since the buzz is crazy and the news is leaked out way before time. Me and #STR are back in #MAHA". Hansika shared a picture along with the tweet. In the picture, STR and Hansika were seen holding their hands together.

