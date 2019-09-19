Simbu Proves That He Has A Heart Of Gold With His Kind Gesture?

Simbu's name might have been embroiled in a lot of controversies. But, it is widely believed that he is a genuine guy who likes to call a spade a spade. Moreover, one of the recent reports that have come out reveals that he has a heart of gold. According to a new report by popular YouTube Channel, Simbu, who was in Thailand recently, ringed up none other than Blue Sattai Maran, who is making his debut as a film-maker. Reportedly, Simbu conveyed his best wishes to Blue Sattai Maaran for his debut directorial venture. Interestingly, Blue Sattai Maran, who is a popular YouTube reviewer had once severely criticised Simbu's highly hyped movie AAA and the actor's kind-hearted gesture is something that should be appreciated.

It was recently that the Pooja ceremony of Blue Sattai Maran's debut directorial venture was held an. The shoot has already commenced and further details regarding the star cast of the film, which is being produced by Siresh Kamatchi, are being awaited. Interestingly, Suresh Kaamaachi was supposed to produce the Simbu starrer Maanaadu, which was meant to be directed by film-maker Venkat Prabhu. Simbu fans were eagerly waiting for the movie from this special combo but recently, the producer came up with an announcement that the project has been dropped.

For Simbu, his next movie is the Tamil remake of Mufti, the Kannada film which starred Shiva Rajkumar and Srimurli in the lead roles. In the remake, Simbu will be seen playing the protagonist along with young actor Gautham Karthik. Reportedly, the shoot of the film is progressing. Meanwhile, Simbu will also make a special appearance in the upcoming movie Maha, which features actress Hansika Motwani as the leading lady. If reports that have come up are anything to go by, Simbu will soon shoot for the rest of the sequences in the days to come.