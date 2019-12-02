Simbu's Maanaadu To Be Shot In A Single Schedule? Filming To Commence On January 20, 2020?

Fans of Simbu alias STR have a lot to look forward to ever since it was announced that 'Maanaadu', which was thought to have been shelved, is back on track. Now, a recent report by a popular online media has spilled the beans on the commencement of the film's shoot. According to the report, sources close to the producer have revealed that the Simbu starrer will commence on January 20, 2020. Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that the film's shoot will be held non-stop till April 10, 2020, indicating Maanaadu will be shot in a single schedule.

However, the team hasn't come up with any official update regarding this. If the latest report that has surfaced is anything to go by, Simbu has started his preparation for the film and is hitting the gym to get back in shape for the much-awaited movie.

Nevertheless, rumour has it that nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the star cast and crew. It needs to be seen whether the team will opt for the same cast and crew that they had signed initially or opt for a different team if the earlier members are busy with other projects.

Maanaadhu was initially announced in June 2018 with Simbu in the lead role and Venkat Prabhu in the director's seat. Later, the project was called off by the producer due to shooting delays. However, most recently, the producer revealed that the project is happening with STR himself in the lead role. Rumour has it that all issues surrounding the project have been sorted out.

Maanaadu will mark the first association of Simbu and Venkat Prabhu. Fans are eagerly looking forward to a special movie from this combo. It is also expected to be the director's next venture after 'Party', which is awaiting release. Let us wait for the official confirmation regarding the shooting updates to get a clear picture.

(Source: Indiaglitz)