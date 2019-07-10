Simbu's NO WORK ON SUNDAY Condition Has Put Producer In Trouble?

Maanaadu

Maanadu, the film that will be directed by Venkat Prabhu, is expected to be a real special movie. If reports are to be believed, the shoot of Maanadu is expected to commence soon and the makers are planning to film it in Ooty.

The Requirements

One of the recent episodes by Valai Pechu talks about the magnitude of the project. According to the report, the shoot of the film requires 300 junior artists per day. In addition to the junior artists, there will be 80 more members comprising the technical crew.

Simbu's Condition

Meanwhile, the report also adds that Simbu has put forward a condition to the team. He has reportedly mentioned that he won't be working on Sundays and has been following this practice since his childhood days with the exceptions being Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and KE Gnanavela Raja's upcoming movie.

What Could Be The Problem?

The report also talks about what could the problem be if the actor doesn't work on Sundays. Reportedly, the junior artists and other members have to be paid three times the remuneration on Sundays, since they are being taken to Ooty, even if the shoot happens or not. It might lead to escalation of the budget.