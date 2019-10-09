Simbu's Yet Another Movie Gets Dropped As Mufti Remake Hits A Roadblock?

If the latest reports are anything to go by, it seems like Simbu fans might have to wait a bit longer to see him on the big screen. Reportedly, Simbu was roped in to play one among the lead roles in the Tamil remake of Kannada super hit movie Mufti and the shoot of the film had already commenced. But, according to the latest reports, this upcoming Simbu starrer too has hit a roadblock.

Reportedly, producer Gnanavel Raja had a fall out with Simbu after the completion of the first schedule. Some of the reports also claim that the producer has decided to drop this movie since he is unhappy with Simbu for not showing up for the shoot of the movie on time.

One of the reports says that the producer of this upcoming Tamil movie had incurred a loss of around Rs 40 lakh after the culmination of the first schedule. It is also being said that the producer has already lodged a complaint against Simbu at the Producers Council.

The Tamil remake of Mufti was announced in April 2019 and the makers of the film had expressed happiness to join hands with Simbu. The first schedule of the film was completed in Bellary. Meanwhile, a few reports also claim that the film will go ahead but Simbu might be replaced by another actor. We will have to wait for the official announcements to get a clear picture regarding all of these. Mufti remake is a two-hero subject and Gautham Karthik has been roped in to play the other lead role.

Earlier, Maanaadu, the film which was supposed to mark the collaboration of Simbu with director Venkat Prabhu was also dropped. The producer of the film had come up with a statement that he is tired of waiting for the project to begin. If the latest news regarding Mufti remake getting shelved turns out to be true, it would indeed be a disappointing one for Simbu fans.