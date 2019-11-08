    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Simbu To Cut Down His Remuneration For Maanaadu?

      By Staff
      |

      Simbu fans are elated after getting to know that Maanaadu, the much-awaited project of the actor is back on track. Recently, a lot of reports had come in regarding the revival of the project. Now, according to a popular YouTube channel, reports are coming in that Simbu might cut down his remuneration for this film.

      Simbu To Cut Down His Remuneration For Maanaadu?

      According to the report, almost all the issues surrounding Maanaadu have been resolved. Reportedly, the producer of the Suresh Kamatchi, Simbu and Venkat Prabhu had conducted a meeting amidst the presence of the Producer's Council and it was suggested that the actor and director might have to compensate for the losses that the producer initially attained. Rumour has it that both of them have given a nod to the suggestions. Hence, it is being said that Simbu might have just decided to cut down the remuneration for the film.

      For the uninitiated, Maanaadu had hit a roadblock after producer Suresh Kamatchi decided to stop the project after the shooting delays that the movie had faced.

      However, Suresh Kamatchi recently took to his social media pages to send out a few stills taken along with Simbu. Along with the stills that gained widespread social media attention, he also mentioned that Maanaadu will restart. Meanwhile, the date of commencement of the shoot is yet to be announced by the team.

      Maanaadu marks the first collaboration of Simbu and Venkat Prabhu. The audiences have bestowed a lot of expectations surrounding this film. It is expected to be a power-packed film from the promising combo.

      Simbu's previous release was Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, which was directed by Sundar C. The movie had hit theatres in February 2019. Meanwhile, the actor is also working on the Tamil remake of Kannada movie Mufti, the shoot of which is progressing. Actor Gautham Karthik will also be seen playing a pivotal role in this highly awaited movie.

      Read more about: simbu maanaadu
      Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue