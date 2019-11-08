Simbu To Cut Down His Remuneration For Maanaadu?

Simbu fans are elated after getting to know that Maanaadu, the much-awaited project of the actor is back on track. Recently, a lot of reports had come in regarding the revival of the project. Now, according to a popular YouTube channel, reports are coming in that Simbu might cut down his remuneration for this film.

According to the report, almost all the issues surrounding Maanaadu have been resolved. Reportedly, the producer of the Suresh Kamatchi, Simbu and Venkat Prabhu had conducted a meeting amidst the presence of the Producer's Council and it was suggested that the actor and director might have to compensate for the losses that the producer initially attained. Rumour has it that both of them have given a nod to the suggestions. Hence, it is being said that Simbu might have just decided to cut down the remuneration for the film.

For the uninitiated, Maanaadu had hit a roadblock after producer Suresh Kamatchi decided to stop the project after the shooting delays that the movie had faced.

However, Suresh Kamatchi recently took to his social media pages to send out a few stills taken along with Simbu. Along with the stills that gained widespread social media attention, he also mentioned that Maanaadu will restart. Meanwhile, the date of commencement of the shoot is yet to be announced by the team.

Maanaadu marks the first collaboration of Simbu and Venkat Prabhu. The audiences have bestowed a lot of expectations surrounding this film. It is expected to be a power-packed film from the promising combo.

Simbu's previous release was Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, which was directed by Sundar C. The movie had hit theatres in February 2019. Meanwhile, the actor is also working on the Tamil remake of Kannada movie Mufti, the shoot of which is progressing. Actor Gautham Karthik will also be seen playing a pivotal role in this highly awaited movie.